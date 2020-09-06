A Glass Half Full

Happy Father’s Day

Solomon Islands

Today is Father’s Day in Australia, so I’ve dug out some shots of fathers and children around the world that I’ve taken over the past few years.

My own dear old Dad is no longer with us, but still it’s nice to see other families celebrating their Dads and thanking them for the role they play in their lives.

21314777_10156741984947818_3382535756493643405_n

An early photo of me and my Dad.

My grandson Ollie will be helping his Dad celebrate his second Father’s Day this year, but it will be a different, more subdued day, as they are in lockdown in Melbourne, Australia’s worst-Covid-affected city. With only an hour a day to go outside and enjoy the fresh air, I’m sure they’ll be making the most of it. 

Ollie and his Dad having fun in Melbourne.

Father’s Day honours fathers and celebrates fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.  According to Google, Father’s Day was founded in the United States in 1910 by a woman called Sonora Smart Dodd. Her father, Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, was a single parent who raised six children.  His daughter felt there should be a day to complement Mother’s Day and set about creating one.

In the USA, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June, but here in Australia (and in New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji) it is the first Sunday in September.

DSC_0208

Denarau Island, Fiji

Yes, it has (like Mother’s Day) become very commercialised, but if it gives an added reason to say “thank you” to one of the most important men in your life – why not?

Father daughter reading

Lost in their books, my youngest daughter and her father, Brisbane.

To all the wonderful fathers in my family – and to all the fathers, step-fathers, grandfathers and men who fill that role for fatherless children – HAPPY FATHER’S DAY.  I wish you all a great day. Enjoy these images of fathers and their children around the world. 

LAOS 2010 724

Bolovan Plateau, Laos

LAOS 2010 247

Travelling together, Laos

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Holding Daddy’s hand helps, Brisbane, Australia

SAVANNAH WAY 2011 426

Outback Queensland, Australia

sri lanka 2005 038

Galle, Sri Lanka

ST KILDA OCT 2011 052

Ready for some fun, Luna Park, Melbourne, Australia

Tourists, Vietnam 2012 020

On holidays, Vietnam

VIETNAM &amp; CAMBODIA 2012 081

Learning tactics, Danang, Vietnam

DSC_0144

Lombok, Indonesia

COOK ISLANDS 130

Rarotonga, Cook Islands

This blog post was originally published in 2013 and has been updated. 

  1. reporting4work

    A lovely set of images, Lee, and the words to go with it suit the gallery perfectly!

